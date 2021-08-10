Sudden Storms Drench Parts Of Delmarva

Sudden storms and downpours drench isolated portions of Delmarva.

Portions of western Kent Count received two-and-a-half to more than four inches of rainfall Monday afternoon. In Harrington alone, firefighters and first responders responded to downed trees, water trapping drivers in their vehicles, or water coming into residences.

Vivid lightning and torrential downpours also impacted portions of Sussex County, as several more days of heat and humidity arrive this week.