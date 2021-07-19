Summer Food Program Up And Running In Del.

Delaware children from low-income families do not have to go hungry over the summer.

The USDA Summer Food Service Program is up and running at more than 500 sites across the state, making free, nutritious meals available when school is not in session.

Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. visited the Laurel Boys and Girls Club to talk about the importance of the program and to help serve meals Friday.

“No child should go hungry— but sadly, we know that millions of children across the nation often don’t have enough to eat to lead happy and healthy lives.” Carper said. “This crisis has been particularly pressing throughout the pandemic, as many families struggled to put food on the table and so many children who relied on school lunches had to adjust to virtual learning from home. That’s why it’s so important that families across the First State — and the entire country — know about the summer food service program and how it can help them.”

To find a location in Delaware, contact the state helpline at 211 or text ‘food’ to 877-877.