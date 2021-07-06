Summer Meals For Kids Available Through IRSD
Schools in the Indian River School District will take part in the U.S.D.A. Summer Food Service Program this year.
Meals will be provided at no charge on a first-come first-served basis at several schools in the district. Breakfast will be served on days and times that summer school is in session.
The Indian River School District provided more information below:
GEORGETOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL
301 West Market Street
Georgetown, DE 19947
856-1908 Café# EXT 300050
MILLSBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL
302 East State Street
Millsboro, DE 19966
934-3208 Café# EXT 310050
SELBYVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
80 Bethany Road
Selbyville, DE 19975
436-1028 Café# EXT 320050
EAST MILLSBORO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
29346 Iron Branch Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
934-3229 Café# EXT 400050
GEORGETOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
301-A West Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
856-1953 Café# EXT 420050
JOHN M. CLAYTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
252 Clayton Avenue
Frankford, DE 19945
732-5493 Café# EXT 430050
LONG NECK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
26064 School Lane
Millsboro, DE 19966
945-6181 Café# EXT 440050
LORD BALTIMORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
120 Atlantic Avenue
Ocean View, DE 19970
537-2712 Café# EXT 450050
NORTH GEORGETOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
664 N. Bedford Street
Georgetown, DE 19947
855-2435 Café# EXT 460050
PHILLIP C. SHOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
41 Bethany Road
Selbyville, DE 19975
436-1042 Café# EXT 470050
SOUTHERN DELAWARE SCHOOL OF THE ARTS
27 Hosier Street
Selbyville, DE 19975
436-1063 Café# EXT 330050
HOWARD T. ENNIS SCHOOL
20346 Ennis Road
Georgetown, DE 19947
856-1928 Café# EXT 130050
G. W. CARVER EDUCATIONAL CENTER
30207 Frankford School Road
Frankford, DE 19945
732-3165 Café# EXT 120050
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at:
http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.