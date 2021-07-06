Summer Meals For Kids Available Through IRSD

Schools in the Indian River School District will take part in the U.S.D.A. Summer Food Service Program this year.

Meals will be provided at no charge on a first-come first-served basis at several schools in the district. Breakfast will be served on days and times that summer school is in session.

The Indian River School District provided more information below:

GEORGETOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL

301 West Market Street

Georgetown, DE 19947

856-1908 Café# EXT 300050

MILLSBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL

302 East State Street

Millsboro, DE 19966

934-3208 Café# EXT 310050

SELBYVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

80 Bethany Road

Selbyville, DE 19975

436-1028 Café# EXT 320050

EAST MILLSBORO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

29346 Iron Branch Road

Millsboro, DE 19966

934-3229 Café# EXT 400050

GEORGETOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

301-A West Market St

Georgetown, DE 19947

856-1953 Café# EXT 420050

JOHN M. CLAYTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

252 Clayton Avenue

Frankford, DE 19945

732-5493 Café# EXT 430050

LONG NECK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

26064 School Lane

Millsboro, DE 19966

945-6181 Café# EXT 440050

LORD BALTIMORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

120 Atlantic Avenue

Ocean View, DE 19970

537-2712 Café# EXT 450050

NORTH GEORGETOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

664 N. Bedford Street

Georgetown, DE 19947

855-2435 Café# EXT 460050

PHILLIP C. SHOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

41 Bethany Road

Selbyville, DE 19975

436-1042 Café# EXT 470050

SOUTHERN DELAWARE SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

27 Hosier Street

Selbyville, DE 19975

436-1063 Café# EXT 330050

HOWARD T. ENNIS SCHOOL

20346 Ennis Road

Georgetown, DE 19947

856-1928 Café# EXT 130050

G. W. CARVER EDUCATIONAL CENTER

30207 Frankford School Road

Frankford, DE 19945

732-3165 Café# EXT 120050

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at:

http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.