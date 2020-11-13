Sunday is Deadline to Apply CARES Act Funds for Community & Faith-based Charitable Organizations

The Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is reminding community- and faith-based 501c3 charitable organizations that primarily serve low-income and/or racial or ethnic minority populations in Kent or Sussex counties that CARES Act Relief funds are available for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline is Nov. 15, 2020, for eligible organizations to apply through the Community Resiliency Fund, part of the $100 million Health Care Relief Fund that Gov. John Carney and DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik announced in October.

Applicants will need to provide their organizational information and a brief overview of all funds requested for reimbursement, as well as how projected expenses through Dec. 30, 2020, will be spent. All expenses must comply with U.S. Treasury Department guidance.

For eligibility requirements and the online application, go to DHSS’ Health Care Relief Fund webpage.