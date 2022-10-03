Sunday Morning Crisfield Fire was Intentional

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Crisfield firefighters were called to a home on Old State Road for a fire around 6am Sunday. The fire was discovered by a passerby and was quickly put out by arriving crews. The Maryland State Fire marshal says the fire was intentional and was started in a pickup truck cargo area. Damage is estimated at $32,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office at 410-713-3780 or the Arson Tip Line at 800-492-7529