Sunday Morning Fires in Seaford & Millsboro

Fire crews from Sussex, Caroline, Worcester and Wicomico Counties have been busy overnight battling two fires – one on Boyce Road west of Seaford and one west of Dagsboro on Nine Foot Road. Seaford firefighters were called just after 12:30 Sunday morning and multiple companies assisted or provided backup. Dagsboro firefighters were called just after 2am and multiple companies also assisted or provided back up for that blaze.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating both fires.