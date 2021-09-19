Sunday Morning Power Outage – Long Neck & Angola Areas & Crash

UPDATED – 7:40am – ALL power has been restored

UPDATED – 5:52am – Over half of those without power have been restored – mainly in the Angola area. Just over 6300 remain without power.

About 12,200 Delaware Electric Cooperative members are without power this morning in the Long Neck and Angola areas. Power went out at about 5:22 – there was also a vehicle crash in the area of the DEC substation on Indian Mission Road. The DEC Facebook page says that crews and engineers are working to restore power.

