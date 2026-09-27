Sunday Storm Update

Storm update – Sunday morning.

We still have a Coastal Flood warning until 2pm and a Wind Advisory till noon today. The storm is still churning off the coast of New Jersey and New York.

We can expect heavier rain through the morning hours – with a gradual decrease in rainfall during the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, parts of Sussex County have seen just over an inch of rain as of 9pm last night – including Milton, Lewes, Redden and Georgetown. According to DEOS – the Delaware Environmental Observing System at UD in the last 24 hours Milton has seen just over 2-inches of rain – and Slaughter Beach 1.7-inches.

Some areas along the NJ shore have seen close to 3-inches of rain as of about 9pm Saturday.

DelDOT has several roads closed for flooding, however with high tides this morning between 8:49 at the Ocean City Inlet and 9:33 at Lewes Breakwater – and at 11:25 in the Inland Bays – expect other areas to flood as well after 3 days of rain, high winds and higher than normal tides thanks to Saturday’s full “corn” moon. If you come across flooded roadways and can’t determine how deep the water is – turn around – don’t drown.

As of 3:25am Sunday, DelDOT has listed these roadways as flooded in Sussex County

ROUTE 1 Northbound & Southbound between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach

BROADKILL BEACH – Route 16 between Graves Farm Road and North Bay Shore Drive

LEWES – New Road at Blue Heron Drive

MILTON – Union Street Between Tobin Street and Federal Street

DAGSBORO – Rt 26/Vines Creek Road between Farm View Road and Brasure Road

LONG NECK – Long Neck Road at Blue Mist Drive

CLARKSVILLE – Holts Landing Road at Mallard Drive

Delmarva Power reporting 35 outages – about half are in Sussex County. There are 542 customers in the Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach area – near the Rehoboth Beach Yacht & Country Club without power.

About 46 in the Bethany Beach area. Restoration estimated between 8 and 11am.

In Maryland – about 194 without power in the Bali Hi RV Park

Delaware Electric Cooperative & Choptank – reporting no outages.