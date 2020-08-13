Sunfest Or Sunlite? OC Officials Discuss Shoulder Season Events

The pandemic presents challenges to holding Sunfest in Ocean City in early fall.

Current guidelines do not allow for concert performances. There could be difficulties with pulling off tented events. And, safety concerns especially among the more mature clientele may hold down attendance.

City officials this week discussed the possibility of holding Sunfest or a scaled-down event that could be known as SunLITE. Proposals include a more spread-out set of visitor attractions, including a row of vendors and exhibitors along the boardwalk in the path of the tram, which is not operating this summer.

More discussion is expected Monday in Ocean City.