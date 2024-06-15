Sunset Dates Announced for Francis Scott Key Bridge Worker and Business Relief Programs 

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced the sunset dates of several programs that were affiliated with the collapse of the Key Bridge. These worker and business relief programs have delivered over $37-million in assistance to those affected by the bridge collapse. The Maryland Department of Labor Worker Support Program, Department of Commerce Business Assistance Program and the Department of Housing and Community Development Business Grant Program will sunset on June 28. The Department of Housing and Community development Business Loan Program will end on August 15th. The Worker Retention Program administered by the Department of Labor ended last month.

Additional information from Governor Moore:

For more information on how to apply for programs before they sunset, visit: