Supply Chain Issues, Small Fleet Leads to Delays in Salisbury Trash Collection Routes

If you live in Salisbury, the Department of Field Operations wants to inform you that they are currently experiencing unprecedented challenges with their trash collection routes. This has resulted in delays and some routes being picked up the following day and potentially the day after. Due to these ongoing maintenance issues with their trucks, the trash pick-up for all their routes will be staggered. According to the City of Salisbury, the department has purchased three new trucks since 2022, but supply chain issues have delayed the arrival of these trucks significantly. With a smaller fleet than usual, pickup will continue to take longer than anticipated–especially if any further trucks experience maintenance problems during this time.

Additional Information from the City of Salisbury:

In light of this situation, we kindly request that residents understand the following:

If your trash is not collected at the usual date and time, please leave it out for our crew to collect when they can. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on updates from the Department of Field Operations through our official communication channels, including our website and social media, for the latest information on trash collection. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the City/the Department of Field Operations at 410-548-3177 if their trash has not been picked up in a timely manner.

We understand the inconvenience this may cause, especially during the holiday season and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this period of temporary adjustment.