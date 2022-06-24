Supreme Court Issues Important Gun-Rights Ruling; Delmarva Reaction

Days after several gun – related bills were sent to Delaware Governor John Carney for action, gun rights supporters are celebrating a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a New York case saying that requirements for obtaining a concealed handgun were unconstitutionally restrictive.

Bills that were given final legislative approval last week would define and ban the sales of what are called assault-style weapons and would effectively outlaw large-capacity magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds.

State Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, spoke with WGMD’s Jake Smith on “Delmarva Live”:

“It’s a real blow to the bills that were just passed by the General Assembly here in Delaware that we thought looked to strip away individual liberties of self-defense in Delaware. It’s a huge win. I think Governor Carney should put his pen back in his pocket and let these bills go.”

U.S. Senator Chris Coons, D-Del.:

“On a day when the U.S. Senate is about to pass historic, bipartisan gun safety legislation that will save lives, the current Supreme Court has issued a decision that will likely put more lives at risk. Today’s decision is the product of a generations-long right-wing effort to alter the Court. Today’s court is led by conservative judicial activists who twist Constitutional analysis to substitute their own policy preferences for laws passed by Congress or the states.

U.S. Representative Andy Harris, R-Md. 1st:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a huge win for the Second Amendment Rights of law-abiding Marylanders. It is now clear that Maryland’s current law requiring a “good and substantial” reason to obtain a concealed permit unduly infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens. Our Constitution makes it crystal clear that the right of the people to bear arms shall not be infringed, and I am glad the Supreme Court upheld that for law-abiding citizens.”

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md.:

“Sadly, the conservative justices of the Supreme Court continue to chip away at public safety. Clarence Thomas’ decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen will unnecessarily put more guns on our streets. More guns are not the answer.”

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, D.:

“Today’s decision means more deaths and more pain in a country already awash in gun violence. If the norm is that people can carry firearms, our neighborhoods, our streets and other public places will become more dangerous. It will make the lives of law enforcement more difficult and more perilous. The epidemic of gun violence sweeping our nation demonstrates daily the folly of introducing more guns into this boiling cauldron.

“Maryland, like many other states, has enacted common sense gun laws that place the lives and safety of our residents first. They have been proven to reduce gun violence.

“We will examine today’s ruling to determine its impact in our state, and we will continue to fight to protect the safety of Marylanders.”