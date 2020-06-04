Surf-fishing permits are hot sellers in Delaware

About 15,500 of this year’ available surf fishing permits have already been issued, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Annual permits are capped at 17,000 to avoid overcrowding at park beaches and to manage limited resources.

Starting today, Parks and Recreation is suspending online sales and reducing the number of locations where surf fishing permits can be purchased. They are available at Cape Henlopen State Park and at the Indian River Life-Saving Station.

The permits serve as a Delaware State Parks annual pass which allows the holder access to all 17 state parks.