SURVEY: Cape Henlopen State Park Voted Among Best Memorial Day Destinations For Families

On Memorial Day, families across the U.S. come together to honor those who have served and sacrificed for their country with many holding backyard barbecues and participating in group activities such as visiting national parks. As far as Memorial Day destinations for families, Cape Henlopen State Park has been voted among the best in one survey. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…

Additional Information from MaxTour:

Here are the top 10 destinations:

#1 First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Taking the top spot, this park boasts 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of sandy Chesapeake Bay beachfront, perfect for hiking, picnicking, and enjoying the scenic beach.

#2 Cape Cod National Seashore, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A close second, this area offers over 40 miles of beach, marshes, ponds, and uplands to explore. Families will appreciate the gentle hiking trails, educational programs, and well-equipped beaches with restrooms and changing facilities.

#3 St. Simons Island Beaches, St. Simons Island, Georgia

This beautiful spot features expansive beaches and a historic lighthouse, with numerous access points for a perfect family day by the sea.

#4 Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia

A profound place of national remembrance, this cemetery is significant for Memorial Day observances, featuring ceremonies and the iconic Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

#5 Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

In fifth place overall, known for its broad, sandy shores and calm waters, Clearwater Beach offers a relaxed beach day with accessible amenities such as showers, restrooms, and eateries.

#6 Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park, New Jersey

Island Beach State Park provides a less developed beach experience with over 10 miles of sandy beaches surrounded by natural dunes and maritime forests.

#7 San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas

The River Walk features peaceful stretches ideal for family picnics or walks along the banks of the San Antonio River.

#8 Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey

Ocean City Boardwalk, in 8th place, is perfect for strolling, dining, and entertainment by the beach, featuring attractions like arcades and a small amusement park.

#9 Outer Banks Beaches, North Carolina

Known for their wide sandy shores and beauty, these beaches are ideal for beachcombing, kite flying, or simply relaxing by the sea.



#10 Liberty State Park, Jersey City, New Jersey

Rounding out the top 10, this park offers stunning views of iconic landmarks and extensive amenities for picnicking, playing, or enjoying a leisurely walk along the waterfront.

Delaware had 2 of the best memorial day destinations:

#42 Cape Henlopen State Park, Lewes

While there is a fee for in-state and out-of-state vehicles to park, walking or biking into Cape Henlopen State Park is free. The park offers miles of beaches, a fishing pier, and numerous trails. The walking dunes trail is particularly scenic and accessible, providing a unique environment of shifting sand dunes stabilized by grasses.

#96 Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach

The boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach is a great place for a family outing with no cost to enjoy the beach and boardwalk. It’s a hub of activity with access to the sandy beach, plus many free public amenities like outdoor showers and benches. The boardwalk itself is lined with shops and eateries, although just enjoying the ocean view and beach atmosphere is completely free.



Infographic showing the top 125 spots in America to celebrate Memorial Day 2024.



“Memorial Day is a special time for families to come together and honor the brave men and women who have served our country,” says Matthew Meier of MaxTour. “Our survey highlights some of the most cherished destinations where families can create lasting memories while paying tribute to our heroes. Whether it’s enjoying a scenic hike, a day at the beach, or participating in a solemn ceremony, these locations offer something meaningful for everyone.”