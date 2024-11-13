Survey: Delaware Families Still Struggling with Child Care, Urge Lawmakers to Invest

Quotes from Delaware Caregivers: “I shouldn’t have to pick between quality child care versus mortgage versus groceries versus career opportunities. Every child deserves safe, quality, affordable child care.”



“Our neighboring states have had universal pre-K for all students regardless of disability in the public setting for over a decade. We are behind and missing the mark for high quality education that is accessible for all families.”



“Most politicians say we need to make child care more affordable but I have yet to hear a plan or any idea on HOW they would do that. We don’t need buzz words or phrases, we need real options.”



“It’s an exhausting process trying to find quality child care. Most facilities in my county, Kent, had long waitlists and we had to keep our child home for months when we first moved to Delaware.”



“My husband had to cut his higher paying job to be available for child care if needed (sick, etc.) as my job has no flexibility. He had to take a 50 percent salary cut.”



“For a period of time my family was on the brink of losing all state assistance: child care, medical, and a small amount of food stamps. For a while we couldn’t pursue higher paying jobs because the money would put us over the income limit to receive help, but wouldn’t pay enough to be able to afford these on our own. We went into serious credit card debt after accepting higher paying jobs that we are struggling to pay off now because daycare is more than our mortgage.”



“Mtap ka travay ase poum ka pa gen det sou kredi mwn yo. (If I had access to child care, I would work more so I wouldn’t have more debt attached to what I already owe on credit.)”



“There needs to be more child care centers in the area in general, but also more with flexible hours and more affordable rates that can accommodate families. As a healthcare worker whose husband just opened a business and with two children under four, it’s hard finding openings for them together, let alone affordable openings that also accommodate my odd shift hours in my position.”



“Good child care centers are expensive because they invest in their employees. The state should provide incentives for centers that adequately pay and train their employees.”



"Que haya más personal que hable Español. Que hagan más centros de cuidado infantil, siempre disque hay lista de espera. (It would be easier if there were more staff who speak Spanish. The state should support more child care centers, they always say there is a waiting list.)"