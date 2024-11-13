Survey: Delaware Families Still Struggling with Child Care, Urge Lawmakers to Invest

|
Child Care is a Stressful, Financial Strain for Families
A majority of Delawareans (76 percent) said they struggle to afford child care that meets their needs, with nearly a quarter (23 percent) of respondents reporting they live in debt, at least partly because of the high cost of child care.
When considering the barriers to care, 83 percent listed cost as a primary factor—with issues like long waitlists (42 percent), concerns about quality (43 percent), adequate staffing and turnover (31 percent), and lack of nontraditional hours (23 percent) among the other concerns most frequently selected.
For families with young children, child care costs are among the highest monthly expenses, on par or more expensive than a mortgage payment or rent (58 percent), a car payment (57 percent), food (63 percent), or utilities (59 percent).
“We struggle to afford food,” shared one Delaware parent. “Daycare is almost twice as expensive as our mortgage each month. We only have one child, the only reason we cannot have more children is due to the cost of child care.”
Lack of Child Care is Hindering Delaware’s Economy and Economic Mobility for Parents
The survey results illustrate child care’s impact on Delaware’s workforce and economy.
Most respondents (54 percent) said they reduced their working hours due to a lack of child care, with many others either leaving the workforce entirely (28 percent), quitting a job (25 percent), or not pursuing a promotion (29 percent).
Some Delawareans even left the workforce or turned down promotions just to ensure their family would still qualify for publicly funded care, such as Head Start, Purchase of Care, or Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP).
If they could afford and access child care more easily, respondents said they would:
- Work/look for job: 19 percent
- Increase work hours: 36 percent
- Go back to school: 26 percent
- Buy a home: 22 percent