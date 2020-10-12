Suspect Accused Of Ramming Squad Car, Assaulting K9

A Millsboro man faces charges following a pursuit with Delaware State Police following an incident in which he is accused of assaulting a police K-9 and deliberately striking a police vehicle.

Troopers say a man kept going after a trooper tried to pull him over suspicion of reckless driving and DUI on Holland Road inside Holly Lake Campground over the weekend

According to State Police, 37-year-old Dwayne Wiltbank drove recklessly toward several patrol vehicles and intentionally struck one head-on, then tried to back into another cruiser.

Also, police say Wiltbank assaulted a police K-9 during an attempted arrest.

A Taser was used to subdue him.

Wiltbank was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He is facing charges of reckless endangering, resisting arrest, assault, driving under the influence of a drug and other offenses.