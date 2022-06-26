Suspect Arrested Following Apparent Intercepted Drug Transaction; Trooper Injured

Jaliel Perry of Lincoln – photo released by Delaware State Police

A Delaware state trooper was assaulted this weekend during an attempted arrest in the Lewes area.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Pinetown Road, and saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics sales. Police said a male, later identified as 18-year-old Jaliel Perry of Lincoln, began to run away and was seen discarding something into a wooded area.

A trooper was injured during an attempt to arrest him.

Police said Perry was taken into custody after a struggle, and a search turned up drug paraphernalia and more than $650 in suspected drug proceeds. Charges against Perry include assault, resisting arrest with force or violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A trooper needed hospital treatment for injuries and was later released. Perry was being held at SCI on $10,000 cash bond.