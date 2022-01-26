Suspect Arrested Following Seaford Kidnapping Investigation
A man is under arrest in connection with a kidnapping investigation conducted by Seaford Police.
According to police, 38-year-old Darnell Stokes was found in Seaford by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Seaford Police said Stokes was identified as a suspect in a kidnapping incident on Pine Street January 1st, and two separate incidents involving unlawful imprisonment and burglary.
Police listed these charges:
Kidnapping 1 st degree, Robbery 1 st degree, Aggravated Menacing, Unlawful Imprisonment 1 st degree,
Unlawful Imprisonment 2 nd degree, Assault 2 nd degree (2 counts), Burglary 2 nd degree, Malicious
Interference Emergency Communications, Theft under $1,500 (2 counts), Offensive Touching (2 counts),
and Disorderly Conduct.
Stokes was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $74,000 cash bond for the kidnapping incident, $22,000 secured bond for unlawful imprisonment, and a burglary incident.