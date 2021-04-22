Suspect Arrested For 2010 Stabbing In OC

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Ocean City in July, 2010.

Ocean City Police said Wednesday that 47-year-old Manuel Escalante of Federalsburg was arrested in Laredo, Texas last month. Escalante was wanted for more than an decade in connection with a stabbing in a restaurant parking lot. The victim was taken to a hospital that night, and police had been searching for the suspect ever since.

Escalante is charged with attempted murder, assault, and other offenses. He has been extradited to Maryland and was being held at the Worcester County Jail.