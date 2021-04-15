Suspect Arrested For 2019 Murder In Dorchester Co.

A suspect has been arrested for an October 2019 murder in Cambridge.

Cambridge Police said Wednesday that information gathered during the year-and-a-half long investigation led to the arrest this week of 36-year-old Marcus Griffin. He is charged in connection with the shooting death of Tavaar Chester, who was found shot in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and died later in a hospital.

Griffin is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center for 1st- and 2nd-degree murder, 1st- and 2nd-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, reckless endangerment and handgun on person.