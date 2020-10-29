Suspect Arrested For 7-11 Robbery

Dover Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 convenience store on Route 13.

Police say 54-year-old Alphonso Barlow is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy.

A second suspect in the hold-up late Tuesday night is still at large.

An employee of the store told police that one of two men who came into the store at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday had a handgun and demanded cash.

The employee surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled the scene. Anyone with information on the case or the second suspect is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.