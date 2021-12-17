Suspect Arrested For Aug. Homicide In Kent Co.

A Smyrna man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in August.

Christopher S. Porter

According to Delaware State Police, 37-year-old Christopher Porter was developed as a suspect in connection with the August 20th murder of 65-year-old Richard George Junior of Clayton. George was found dead in the living room of his home. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

DNA analysis provided the breakthrough, and Porter was taken into custody this week without incident. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Detectives are still looking for the victim’s vehicle, a 2010 gray Mercury Grand Marquis. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441.

Porter is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $320,000 cash bond.