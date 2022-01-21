Suspect Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts

A man is charged with stealing several catalytic converters following a Delaware State Police investigation in Kent and Sussex Counties that began in September 2021.

Jarrad Whitaker

State Police said Thursday that troopers worked with other police agencies, and 33-year-old Jarrad Whitaker of Camden was developed as a suspect. A search warrant was executed at his residence earlier this week. According to State Police, evidence was found that connected Whitaker to seven thefts of catalytic converters.

Whitaker is charged with theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and other offenses.

State Police said the investigation is still active.