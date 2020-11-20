Suspect Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts

A man has been arrested and charged with stealing catalytic converters from several vehicles in Kent County and southern New Castle County.



Delaware State Police say an investigation into numerous thefts of the auto parts began this month. Mostly Ford trucks and vans were targeted.



According to police, 41-year-old Steven Roussell of Clayton was developed as a suspect. He was located in Hartly.

Police say Roussell was also found to be wanted for violation of probation and was the subject of active capiases.

Roussell was charged with five counts each of theft under $1,500 and criminal mischief.