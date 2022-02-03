Suspect Arrested For Dorchester Co. Double Homicide

A Dorchester County man faces murder charges in connection with the deaths of two men who died of blunt force injuries.

Maryland State Police said Thursday that Charles Jones III of Vienna, known as Trey, was arrested in front of his residence without incident Wednesday. Jones was burning items in his back yard at the time.

Police believe Jones knew the two victims, 35-year-old Cleon Mullings of Easton and 42-year-old Kelvin Wiggins of Cambridge. Their bodies were found last week in Cambridge inside a warehouse.

Charles “Trey” Jones

A motive for the double homicide is still under investigation.

Jones was being held without bond.

Maryland State Police said the investigation into the double murder continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 443-684-1216.