Suspect Arrested For Dover Arson

Dover Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that was set in the garage of a home on Aham Street.
According to police, after firefighters put out the blaze Wednesday morning investigators determined that it was deliberately set.
Investigators were led to 20-year-old Balowens Duverger as the suspect.
Duverger is charged with arson and reckless endangering.
