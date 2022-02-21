Suspect Arrested For Fatal Bar Shooting

A Millsboro man is charged with shooting a man to death at a Rehoboth Beach – area bar, following an argument over a game of pool.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a reported shooting early Sunday at Coastal Taproom on John J. Williams Highway. A 41-year-old Lewes man was found in the bar area suffering with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital.

Police said an investigation indicates that during the argument, the suspect took out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest, then fled the scene. The suspect was identified, and State Police said 46-year-old Edward Martin was arrested during a traffic stop in the Long Neck area.

Edward Martin

According to police, a gun was found in Martin’s vehicle.

Martin is charged with first-degree murder as well as weapons offenses. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $800,000 cash bond.