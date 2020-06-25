Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Robbery

A man faces charges in connection with a robbery in Georgetown.

Police say a person sitting in his vehicle on North Race Street early Sunday morning was approached by a suspect who pulled him from the vehicle. The victim was held by his throat as the suspect removed some cash and the victim’s cellphone before he left the scene.

26-year-old Luis Bautista-Tax was identified as a suspect. He was arrested without incident Tuesday at a nearby apartment building.

Bautista-Tax is charged with robbery, extortion and conspiracy. After arraignment, he was released on $12,000 bond.