Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Stabbing

A Georgetown man faces charges in connection with a stabbing.

According to Georgetown Police, officers responded to a wooded area near Douglas Street late Monday afternoon about a reported stabbing. An investigation determined that a 19-year-old man intervened in an argument between the suspect and a 28-year-old woman.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Victor Morton, took out a knife and tried to stab the woman. The other man was subsequently stabbed in the shoulder.

Morton was found at the nearby railroad tracks, and police said he was in possession of a folding knife. The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The police investigation also revealed that Morton had failed to re-register as a sex offender in Maryland.

Morton is charged with:

Assault 2 nd degree

degree Two counts of Aggravated Menacing

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Tampering with Evidence

Failure to Re-register as a Sex Offender

Morton was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $86,000 cash bail.