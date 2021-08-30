Suspect Arrested For Kent Co. Murder; Another Charged With Conspiracy

Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder in the Dover area last week.

According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the discovery of a person’s body in a cornfield on Dyke Branch Road led to the arrests of 29-year-old Ronald Suber Junior of Dover and 30-year-old Tori Balfour of Felton. They were arrested in New Castle County Saturday.

Suber is charged with murder, attempted murder and firearms offenses. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.

Balfour is charged with conspiracy.



The investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Anna Hurst of Dover continues. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2730 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Police announced these charges against Suber:

Murder First Degree (Felony)

Attempted Murder First Degree (Felony)

Two Counts- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Suber was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2.5 million cash bond.