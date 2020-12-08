Suspect Arrested for Liquor Store Robbery

A Fruitland man has been charged with robbing a local liquor store.



According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported robbery at Vintage Beer and Wine on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury last Wednesday night. Two employees were held up at gunpoint.



Investigators were led to Jesse Drummond as a suspect. Drummond was arrested Monday without incident. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered a weapon that was believed to have been used during the robbery.

Drummond is charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, use of a firearm during a felony / violent crime and theft.