Suspect Arrested For Motel Sex Assault

A Dover man is charged with sexual assault of a woman in a room at the Holiday Inn Express on Route 13.

Dover Police say an investigation indicates that the man and woman were staying in separate rooms as part of a work assignment.

The two were sharing a meal in her room and she went to get a shower but police say the man came in, pulled back the shower curtain, made sexual comments and threats toward the woman and blocked her from trying to leave.

She managed to lock him out of the bathroom and called a friend for help.

48-year-old Kenneth Hutchinson later turn himself in at the Dover Police Department.

Hutchinson is charged with offensive touching, sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment.