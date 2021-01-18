Suspect Arrested For Oct. Dover Homicide

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an October homicide in Dover.

Delaware State Police said 21-year-old Deon’te Reaves of Middle River, Maryland is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. According to police, Reaves has been extradited from Baltimore to Delaware.

A 21-year-old man was shot in or near a vehicle last October 2nd on David Hall Road. The victim died at the scene that night. The suspect fled the scene.

Reaves was being held at the Young Prison in Wilmington on $1,060,000 cash bond.