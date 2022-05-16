Suspect Arrested For Rape In Dover

Tywon Mack (photo courtesy of Dover Police)

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 46-year-old woman in Dover.

According to Dover Police, the victim said she was sleeping near the entrance to the Dover library early Sunday morning when she was awakened by a man who stole her phones and a knife. The woman said the suspect threatened her life if she did not stop screaming for help and proceeded to rape her before fleeing on foot.

Police obtained video footage and located 27-year-old Tywon Mack in the lobby of the Bayhealth Kent General Emergency Room. Mack is charged with rape and robbery. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $180,000 cash bond.