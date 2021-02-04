Suspect Arrested For Salisbury Homicide

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide last Friday night in Salisbury.

Maryland State Police said 28-year-old Levonte Javar Martin of Crisfield is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Devonta Fagans of Salisbury. Fagans was found shot at an apartment complex on Emory Court, and died the next morning in a hospital.

Witnesses indicate that shots were heard outside an apartment, and Fagans was found wounded in a parking lot. The fatal shooting is still under investigation.

Martin was denied bond