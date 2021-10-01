Suspect Arrested For Salisbury Robbery, Burglaries

A Salisbury man is charged with burglary, armed robbery, assault and other crimes after police say he was connected to separate investigations.

Police investigated three business burglaries Wednesday morning. In each incident, glass was broken and items were taken.

Police developed a possible suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Ernest Adkins. Later that day, officers responded to Rise Up Coffee on Riverside Drive for a reported armed robbery. A suspect got away on a bicycle after holding a knife to two employees and demanding cash.

Police say Adkins was spotted in the area and tried to run away, still carrying the knife. He was arrested and disarmed.

According to police, Adkins had a small amount of alleged crack cocaine with him at the time.

Ernest Adkins (photo provided by Salisbury Police)