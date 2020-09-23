Suspect Arrested For Seaford Homicide

A Seaford man has been arrested in connection with an August homicide at The Woodshed Bar and Package Store on Bridgeville Highway.



Delaware State Police say 19-year-old Unique Smith was arrested Monday at an apartment in Salisbury by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Smith had been developed as a suspect in the August 8th shooting death of 28-year-old Jeffrey Akins Junior. Akins died in a hospital of a gunshot to the back.



Troopers found the victim as they investigated reports of a fight in progress.



Smith is charged with first-degree murder, assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. He is in custody in Maryland and will be extradited to Delaware.