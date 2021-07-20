Suspect Arrested For Shooting, Wounding Of 13-Year-Old Boy

A Dover man has been arrested by Sheriff’s Officers in Washington County, Maryland in connection with Sunday’s shooting that wounded a 13-year-old boy.

Dover Police said Tuesday that 33-year-old William Cooper is being held without bond pending his extradition to Delaware to be charged with assault and weapons offenses.

The boy was struck in the back by a gunshot that came through the wall of a home on Harrison Drive. A man had answered a knock at the door and saw someone walking away. That person then turned around and opened fire.

The boy was treated for his injury and released.