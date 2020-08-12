Suspect Arrested In Connection With Deadly Shooting In Worcester Co.

A suspect is in custody for a fatal shooting in Worcester County.

Maryland State Police say 28-year-old Deavon Davis of Norolk Virginia was gunned down Tuesday afternoon in the 500-block of Bonneville Avenue in Pocomoke City.

18-year-old Marion Maddox of Pocomoke was identified as a suspect. He was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with murder and other offenses.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Maddox ran toward Davis, fired several shots and fled into a wooded area.

A motive or the killing has not been established.

The suspect, identified as Marion Maddox, 18, of Pocomoke, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and illegal transport/possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Pocomoke Police Department for processing.