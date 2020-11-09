Suspect Arrested In Parking Lot Incident

A motel parking lot incident has led to a woman’s arrest. Another suspect is still being sought.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to the Sea Esta II Motel on Rudder Lane over the weekend for a reported assault in progress.

An investigation determined that a man and a woman were speaking when another woman came up with a black box cutter in her hand.

She dropped it before striking the woman, who fled and called 9-1-1.

The man, according to police, approached the victim’s boyfriend and punched him.

32-year-old Krista Gdowik of Millsboro was found at the Boys and Girls Club in Oak Orchard.

She was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

Police are still looking for the 34-year-old male suspect.