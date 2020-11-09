A motel parking lot incident has led to a woman’s arrest. Another suspect is still being sought.
Delaware State Police say troopers responded to the Sea Esta II Motel on Rudder Lane over the weekend for a reported assault in progress.
An investigation determined that a man and a woman were speaking when another woman came up with a black box cutter in her hand.
She dropped it before striking the woman, who fled and called 9-1-1.
The man, according to police, approached the victim’s boyfriend and punched him.
32-year-old Krista Gdowik of Millsboro was found at the Boys and Girls Club in Oak Orchard.
She was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.
Police are still looking for the 34-year-old male suspect.
Suspect Arrested In Parking Lot Incident
