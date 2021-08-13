Suspect Charged In Feb. Dover Shooting

A Milford man faces charges in connection with a shooting last February in the parking lot of the IHOP Restaurant in Dover.

According to Dover Police, warrants were obtained two weeks ago for 24-year-old Calvin King. King turned himself in this week. He is charged with possession of a firearm and reckless endangering. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $55,000 cash bond.

Four people were wounded in the shooting incident. Two people were arrested at the times on weapons and conspiracy charges. They were in a car that fled the shooting scene.

Nearly six months later, the shooting is still under investigation.