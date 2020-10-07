Suspect Charged With Head-Butting Police Officer

A man is charged with head-butting a Dover Police officer.

According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Magic 7 convenience store on New Street for a shoplifting complaint.

A possible suspect was seen on South Governors Avenue.

Police say the man did not provide any information and that 42-year-old Earl Ruff of Smyrna resisted arrest.

At one point, an officer was head-butted.

Ruff eventually was arrested.

He is charged with resisting arrest with force, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and hindering prosecution.

Police also say he made concerning statements while in custody, and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.