Suspect Charged With Striking Acquaintance With Vehicle

A Seaford man is charged with striking an acquaintance with his vehicle several times during a confrontation on Sunnyside Road in Bridgeville.



According to Delaware State Police, 19-year-old Stephen Disilvestri drove his yellow Ford Mustang to the home and drove toward the other 19-year-old man, who refused to come over to him. The other man jumped onto the hood of the vehicle.

Police say Disilvestri then performed a spin-out in the yard and drove toward the other man again, this time striking him in the foot, causing him to land onto the vehicle. The victim was struck by the vehicle a third time and landed on the windshield.



The victim managed to grab a crowbar from the garage, and police say Disilvestri drove toward the other man again before left the scene.



Disilvestri was arrested later and charged with reckless endangering, assault, terroristic threatening, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony and other offenses.

Delaware State Police released this account:

On October 28, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m., troopers responded to Sunnyside Road for a reported assault. The investigation determined Disilvestri drove his yellow Ford Mustang to the residence to confront a 19-year-old male acquaintance. Once he arrived at the location, Disilvestri located the acquaintance standing outside as he drove his vehicle onto a concrete lot located past the resident’s driveway. Disilvestri threatened to cause bodily harm to the male, and when the acquaintance refused to come over to him, he drove the Mustang from the concrete lot into the yard of the residence and directly into the path of the acquaintance, causing him to jump on the hood of the vehicle to avoid being struck. Disilvestri then backed up onto the grass and sped forward as he performed a burnout in the yard. He then turned the car around to face the acquaintance and drove forward. This time the vehicle hit the acquaintance foot, causing him to flip and land over the vehicle before falling to the rear of the Mustang on the ground. Disilvestri then proceeded to back up in the driveway before driving toward the subject again. As the acquaintance jumped, he fell on the front windshield, causing it to crack. He then pushed himself off of the car, ran to the garage, and grabbed a crowbar. When Disilvestri drove toward him again, the acquaintance threw the crowbar at the Mustang’s windshield, at which time the vehicle’s front bumper struck the acquaintance legs before it stopped. The acquaintance retrieved the crowbar, and Disilvestri left the property after a verbal altercation between the subjects. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Disilvestri was contacted by the trooper and taken into custody without incident, and transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Disilvestri was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on his Own Recognizance.