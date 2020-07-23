Suspect Crashes Into Ocean View Patrol Car During Arrest Attempt

A suspect crashed into an occupied Ocean View Police squad car during an attempt to arrest him early Wednesday, according to Ocean View Police.

Police said Thursday that a South Bethany Police officer saw a man parked at Royal Farms on Atlantic Avenue early Wednesday. Suspicions were aroused, and a check determined the vehicle’s registration was expired.

Under questioning, police say 34-year-old Alfred Floyd of Cambridge, Maryland first provided a false name and exhibited what was described as bizarre behavior. According to police, Floyd fought arrest and tried to get away.

The officer’s Taser did not work and the struggle continued in a cemetery, during which police say Floyd tried to take the officer’s handgun from the holster and stated several times he would shoot and kill him.

Then, according to the police report, Floyd broke away, ran back to his vehicle and drove away, but struck an Ocean View patrol car as an officer was responding to assist. The Ocean View officer suffered minor injuries. Floyd was also hurt when his vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

After being treated at a medical facility, Floyd was charged with multiple offenses. Police say he was also found to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

The charges against Alfred Floyd are listed below by Ocean View Police:

1. Attempting to remove a Firearm from the Possession of a Law Enforcement Officer

(Class C Felony)

2. Criminal Impersonation (Class G Felony)

3. Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Class G Felony)

4. Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Class G Felony)

5. Disregard a Police Officers Signal (Class G Felony)

6. Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer (Class A Misdemeanor)

7. Terroristic Threatening (Class A Misdemeanor)

8. Vehicular Assault 3rd Degree (Class B Misdemeanor)

9. Possession of Controlled or Counterfeit Substance – Methamphetamine (Class B

Misdemeanor)

10.Driving Under the Influence – Drugs (Misdemeanor)

11.Failure to Have Required Insurance (Class A Misdemeanor)

12.Fictitious or Cancelled Registration Card (Violation)

13.Possession of Marijuana (Civil)

14.Failure to Obey a Traffic Controlled Device (Violation)

FLOYD was committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections in lieu of a $15,403.00 cash bond.