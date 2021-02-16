Suspect Found With $100,000 In Suspected Drug Money

A Kent County man is facing drugs-and-weapons related charges after being pulled over for going through a red light.

Delaware State Police said the violation occurred Monday afternoon on Sorghum Mill Road west of South State Street.

The smell of marijuana led to an investigation. According to police, a search of 22-year-old Samuel Schuman of Camden-Wyoming turned up a single nine-millimeter round. Police also said a semi-automatic handgun, several medications, about 2.2-pounds of marijuana an $100,370 in suspected drug proceeds were found in the vehicle, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Schuman was arrested for multiple criminal offenses.

State Police released this list of charges against Samuel Schuman:

Schuman was removed from the vehicle without incident, and located on his person was a single 9 MM round. A search of the vehicle yielded the following items:

1- Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic handgun

1- 9 MM round

Approximately 38 milliliters of Promethazine with Codeine Liquid Syrup

1- 10 milligrams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride

1.5- 325 milligrams/10 milligrams of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Approximately 2.2 pounds of marijuana

$100,370.00 cash in suspected drug proceeds

Drug Paraphernalia

Schuman was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Civil Violation)

Failure to Stop at a Red Light

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and issued an $86,200 cash bond.