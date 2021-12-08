Update: Student Charged In Connection With Easton High School Threat

UPDATE: A 14-year-old Easton High School student is facing charges in connection with a threat Tuesday that led to the school being evacuated and searched.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, its investigation determined that the threat received by a student via text message originated from a 14-year-old girl. The message referred to a possible bomb threat or other form of mass violence that would occur during lunch.

The girl is charged with threat of mass violence, threat of arson and disturbing school operations. The case has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Unrelated, another threatening message was discovered Wednesday on social media that led to a brief level-two lockdown, but was found to be generic in nature and that there was no credible threat to local schools.

Original story:

Tuesday was a tense day at Easton High School.

A student reported receiving a text message about a possible bomb threat or other threat of violence Tuesday morning. The message was spread on social media, and students were evacuated and taken by bus to another location.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the building was thoroughly searched by bomb detection teams with Maryland State Police and Maryland Capital Police, and the all-clear was given early Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said someone has been identified and charged in connection with the threat, and more information will be released later.