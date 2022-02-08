Suspect In Double-Homicide Found Dead In Jail Cell

Charles Jones III

A suspect in a recent double-homicide in Cambridge has been found dead in his cell at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the facility over the weekend to reports that 35-year-old Charles William Jones III was found unresponsive in his cell. Staff and EMS tried to revive him, but Jones died. His body has been taken to the office of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy.

His death is under investigation by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jones was arrested at his Vienna home last week and charged with the blunt-force trauma deaths of two men,

Cleon Mullings and Kelvin Wiggins. Their bodies were found a week earlier in a Cambridge warehouse.