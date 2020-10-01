Suspect Leaving Hotel Arrested On Drug Charges

An investigation into reported drug activity at a Salisbury hotel recently led to an arrest.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team investigated, and observed a man heading toward a vehicle carrying several bags. Following a traffic stop, a K-9 search led investigators to quantities of marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills, and more than $5,600 dollars.

25-year-old Tevin Harris was arrested and charged with various drug crimes.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office released these details:

A search of Harris’ vehicle revealed 542.68 grams of marijuana, 26.92 grams of powder cocaine, 10.31 grams of crack cocaine, 71 Oxycodone pills, and $5,644.00 in US currency. A digital scale, packaging material, and manufacturing equipment was also located inside of the vehicle.

Charges: Possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine Possession with the intent to distribute Oxycodone Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana Manufacturing Crack Cocaine