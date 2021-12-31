Suspect Named In Shooting Death Of Talbot Co. Woman

Mauricio Ibarra Juarez

Maryland State Police are looking for a suspect in the murder of a Trappe woman last Friday morning.

State Police said Thursday that a felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 31-year-old Mauricio Ibarra Juarez of Winchester, Virginia.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, troopers at the Easton Barrack and Talbot County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reported shooting on Howell Point Road. 33-year-old Marta Merina died at the scene.

Police believe Juarez knew Merina prior to the shooting.

Juarez may be driving a white pick-up truck.

Pickup truck photo submitted by Md. State Police

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about Juarez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.