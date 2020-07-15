Suspect Sought For Dagsboro Stabbing

Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Dagsboro.

Troopers responded to a reported assault in the 34,000-block of Chippewa Drive Tuesday at 4:28 p.m. An investigation determined that the suspect arrived at the home to confront a 52-year-old man.

Police said 52-year-old Mark Drummond of Lewes stabbed a man in the arm. The argument, according to invetigators, centered around Drummond being accused of stealing an item from the residence.

State Police said Drummond fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Warrants are on file that charge Drummond with assault, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, and endangering the welfare of a child. A juvenile was in the home at the time but was not injured.

Anyone with information on Drummond’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 302-752-3864 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.